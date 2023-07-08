Taylor Swift and her army of Swifties are officially in the Taylor Swift (Taylor’s Version) era. This means one thing, new easter eggs hinting at the next project coming from Swift, and a whole lot of theorising from fans.

Swifties are well used to using their eagle eyes to spot any hidden messages Taylor Swift leaves in her songs, music videos and content. The use of easter eggs to communicate with fans is something that goes back as far as her first album, and Swift has called it her ‘love language’ with fans.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Though, Swift herself admitted she can’t seem to keep up with them anymore. Speaking on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon in 2022, the singer-songwriter explained how there are a ‘psychotic amount’ of easter eggs in her music video for Bejeweled: “We have a PDF file for the Easter eggs in this video because there are so many that we could not keep track,” she said. Don’t worry Taylor, we have you covered.

Obviously the music video is filled with all things purple, much to the delight of the Speak Now era girlies. However, in true Swift fashion there are endless references throughout the music video. So, what are the easter eggs in Taylor Swift’s ‘I Can See You’ music video? Here’s everything you need to know.

Most Popular

Easter eggs you might have missed in ‘I Can See You’ music video