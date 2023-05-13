Taylor Swift returned to the stage last night at the Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia. Swifties will know All Too Well that this venue is Holy Ground as it’s her first hometown show on the Era’s Tour.

Swift’s Era’s Tour has been breaking records all over the US, and has boasted quite the guest list since it started in March. However, her first hometown show may have been her most star-studded event yet. Long-time bestie Blake Lively was spotted for the second time at The Era’s Tour but this time she was joined by husband Ryan Reynolds and two of their four children.

Taylor has been close with Blake and Ryan for years. Reynolds even said that their children call her ‘Aunt Taylor’. Swift famously references three of their children throughout her album ‘Folklore’ which centre around three characters named James, Betty and Inez.

Swift also made special reference to their children at last night’s show, when she introduced her song ‘Betty’ saying: “Fun fact: I named the characters after real people in my life, who I love. Their names are James, Inex and Betty.”

James Reynolds also features on Swift’s song ‘Gorgeous’ from her album ‘Reputation’. After the show Taylor was spotted leaving the stage holding hands with James, the oldest child of Blake and Ryan. Blake close by and carrying one of the other children.

In more surprising news, Matty Healy was once again spotted at the VIP tent. Matty attended Taylor’s Nashville shows following reports of a potential romance between the two broke.

The news first came after a blind item was submitted to popular gossip page DeuxMoi. The anonymous instagrammer revealed the gossip in a teaser clip for her latest podcast episode ‘Deux/U’. The clip goes on to play the part of the previous episode where the host can be heard saying: “Someone sent me a message today and they’re like Taylor and Matt Healy. And I’m like what?” The guest can be heard saying, ‘Oh stop’.

Since then, there have been several clues that point to this being true. Taylor mouthed “This is about you. You know who you are. I love you.” to a camera during her show before “Cardigan” while on stage in Nashville. And while this seems like a harmless dedication, many will recall Matty himself mouthed exactly the same thing while he was performing on stage with his band The 1975 earlier this year.

The couple have since been photographed together twice. They were snapped in Nashville heading to Taylor’s condo, and have since been spotted holding hands at an event with friend and collaborator Jack Antonoff who reportedly set the two up.

Taylor once again delivered an incredible three hour long set filled with 44 of her best songs, including, of course, two surprise songs. So what were they for night one of her three show stint in Philadelphia?

Taylor Swift surprise songs in Philadelphia night one

