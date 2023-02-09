Super Bowl 2023: Why is it called the Super Bowl? 11 interesting facts you may not know about the big game
The Super Bowl is taking place this weekend (February 12), and here are 11 facts you may not know about one of the world’s most watched sporting events
All attention switches to the US this weekend, as Super Bowl LVII takes place at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona matching the Kansas City Chiefs against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Since 2022, the Super Bowl has been held on the second Sunday in February, and has served as the final game of every NFL season since 1966, replacing the NFL Championship Game.
The Pittsburgh Steelers and The New England Patriots, who have had the likes of Tom Brady on their roster, have won the most Super Bowls with six, closely followed by the Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers who have five.
Brady, who recently announced his retirement from the game, is the player with the most Super Bowls rings, at seven. His first came in 2002 with his last coming 18 years after at Super Bowl 55 in 2020.
With the Super Bowl being one of the most infamous sporting events and being an annual game for decades, there are some unknown facts about ‘the big game’ that some people may not know.
11 facts you may not know about the Super Bowl
- Super Bowl LVII will mark the 15 straight postseason game the Chiefs have either hosted at home or in a neutral location
- The Super Bowl is the second-highest eating day for Americans, trailing Thanksgiving. According to the NFL, eight million pounds of guacamole is consumed on Super Bowl Sunday.
- The Green Bay Packers were the first ever team to win the Super Bowl, beating the Kansas City Chiefs 35-10 in 1967.
- The University of California, which was founded in 1868 and is located in Berkeley has produced the most Super Bowl Quarterbacks (QBs).
- The half-time Super Bowl show attracts some of the biggest artists in the world, with Rihanna taking to the stage in 2023. However, the NFL doesn’t pay bands/artists for performing at the halftime show.
- The NFL has traditionally not held the Super Bowl in stadiums with a climate of less than 50 degrees Fahrenheit unless it is covered or has a retractable roof.
- Each team competing in the Super Bowl gets 108 footballs each. 54 for practising and 54 in the game. On average during the Super Bowl, 120 footballs are used.
- 12 NFL teams are yet to win a Super Bowl, and four have never even been. Those four are the Houston Texans, Jacksonville Jaguars, Detroit Lions, and Cleveland Browns.
- Super Bowl 2022, which saw the Los Angeles Rams emerge victorious against the Cincinnati Bengals was viewed by almost 30 percent people in the US, which is equal to around 100 million.
- Rumour has it that it is named ‘Super Bowl’ due to a children’s toy. Lamar Hunt said that the name was likely in his head because his children had been playing with a Super Ball toy.
- The highest scoring Super Bowl game was played in 1995 between the San Francisco 49ers and the San Diego Chargers. The 49ers won 49-26 against the Chargers.