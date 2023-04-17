With the UK entering warmer and brighter months, many of us will spend more time outdoors in the sun. But with all the joys of warmer weather, there is also the risk of sunstroke.

Many Brits have surely experienced heat exhaustion, especially during the last few years of intense heat waves with days of record high temperatures. And while heat exhaustion can be treated without seeking any medical attention, it can develop into sunstroke, which in extreme cases can be life threatening.

Here are some tips on what to look out for and how to treat heatstroke and heat exhaustion, in case you or someone you know is affected during the warmer weather set to hit the UK.

What is sunstroke and what are the symptoms?

Heat exhaustion can occur after having been exposed to higher temperatures for a prolonged period of time. Accordion to the NHS, the main symptoms to look out for are:

tiredness

dizziness

headache

feeling sick or being sick

excessive sweating and skin becoming pale and clammy or getting a heat rash . A change in skin colour can be harder to notice in brown or black skin.

. A change in skin colour can be harder to notice in brown or black skin. cramps in the arms, legs and stomach

fast breathing or heartbeat

a high temperature

being very thirsty

weakness

The symptoms are often the same in adults and in children, but children can also become irritable as a result.

With many of us enjoying plenty of sunshine during May, and with more sun to come hopefully this summer, people are at increased risk of sunstroke (Photo: Shutterstock)

While heat exhaustion usually doesn’t require emergency medical attention, as long as the person affected is cooled down within 30 minutes, prolonged heat exhaustion and sunstroke needs to be treated as an emergency.

Heat exhaustion can develop into heatstroke, or sunstroke, which is when the body no longer is able to cool itself down . Anyone who develops sunstroke may feel confused, experience shortness of breath and have a temperature of 40C, or even higher.

It may also cause the victim to lose consciousness, have a fit and become unresponsive. If you suspect someone might have sunstroke, it is important you call 999 immediately.

How to prevent and treat sunstroke and heat exhaustion

Heat exhaustion and sunstroke can affect anyone when the weather is hot. It’s important to know how to notice early symptoms in order to prevent it from developing and to keep you and your friends and family safe in the hot weather.

According to the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), it is advised to avoid the sun and physical exertion between 11am and 3pm, when the sun is the hottest. It is also recommended to stay in the shade, wear sunscreen and a protective hat, drink lots of water and avoid alcohol.

The NHS recommends the following to avoid heat exhaustion and heat stroke:

drink more cold drinks, especially if you’re active or exercising

wear light-coloured, loose clothing

avoid the sun between 11am and 3pm

avoid excess alcohol

avoid extreme exercise

if you’re inside on a very hot day, close curtains, close windows if it’s hotter outside than in your home and turn off electrical equipment and lights that get hot

It is important you call 999 if anyone is showing signs of heatstroke:

still unwell after 30 minutes of resting in a cool place, being cooled and drinking fluids

a very high temperature

hot skin that’s not sweating and might look red (this can be harder to see on brown and black skin)

a fast heartbeat

fast breathing or shortness of breath

confusion and lack of coordination

a seizure or fit

loss of consciousness

