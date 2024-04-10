Video: Student's desperate plea to help his family trapped in war-torn Gaza

A Portsmouth student speaks of the impact the ongoing conflict in Gaza has had on him personally, and his fears for his family still trapped in the war-torn region.
By Shannon Weir
Published 10th Apr 2024, 17:08 BST
Mahmoud Khalil - who was born in Gaza and lost his father in the 2014 conflict - is now studying at a university in Portsmouth, but his two sisters and mother are trapped in war-torn Gaza. They were forced to flee their home in Khan Yunis for safety, escaping Israel's attacks on the city and finding shelter in an overcrowded refugee camp in Raffa by the Egyptian border. Their home has been reduced to ruins leaving nothing for them to return to.

Mahmoud said: “I already lost my father in the last war. Why should I lose my sisters and my mother? They are civilians, they’ve done nothing against anyone.” He feels helpless in the situation, but vows to do everything he can to get his family out of Gaza safely.

