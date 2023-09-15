As we approach the 21st season of Strictly Come Dancing, meet one of the contestants, Jody Cundy

Paralympian Jody Cundy has spoken out ahead of his Strictly Come Dancing debut, saying that the show is a ‘fantastic opportunity’ to defy dance expectations. The show begins on Saturday, September 16.

Cundy is part of a strong lineup which includes tennis legend Annabel Croft, Coronation Street’s Les Dennis and Ellie Leach, EastEnders’ Bobby Brazier and Love Island’s Zara McDermott.

The 44-year-old, who is an English cyclist and former swimmer, has represented Great Britain at seven Summer Paralympics winning eight Gold, one Silver and three Bronze medals across swimming and cycling events.

When Cundy was born in 1978, he was born with a deformed foot, which was amputated when he was just three years old. His journey began when he was 10, his parents met a disabled girl’s parents and they discussed disability swimming.

He took to swimming great, and quickly broke records for his age group. He made his international debut at the Swimming World Championships in Malta in 1994. He improved his personal best by four seconds and won the world 100m butterfly title.

Speaking about the show, he said: "For me, it’s a bit of an honour at the moment. I just ride a bike, I swam and won a few medals. But to be invited to be one of the celebrities, that means I must have made it.

