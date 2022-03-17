St Patrick's Day Marmite Infused Guinness Dip and Skinny Fries recipe
By Christine Emelone
Thursday, 17th March 2022
Updated
Thursday, 17th March 2022, 5:47 pm
Mash Direct, the award-winning Irish vegetable brand, have launched a tasty recipe just in time for St Patrick's Day. The marmite-infused cheesy Guiness dip will jiggle everyone's tastebuds.
Ingredients
- 2 packs of Mash Direct Skinny Fries
- 1 large yellow onion
- 4 ounces Dubliner Cheese,
- 8 ounces cream cheese
- 2 handfuls of freshly chopped chives
- 1/4 cup of mayo
- 1/4 cup of Guinness
- 1 tbsp of mustard (any variety)
- Salt
- Pepper
Method
- Preheat your oven to 180 degrees.
- Cut a large yellow onion in half then slice into 1/4 inch thin half-moons. Heat a 10-inch skillet on medium heat, melt 2 tablespoons of unsalted butter and add in the onions. Toss to coat and cook slowly until golden.
- Next, toss the onions into a bowl with the 8 ounces cream cheese, 1/4 cup of mayo, Dubliner cheese, 1 tbsp of mustard and a handful of freshly chopped olives, salt and pepper.
- Pour in 1/4 cup of Guinness then stir until thoroughly combined.
- Spoon the mixture into a small-ish oven safe dish with a dollop of marmite on top.
- Spread the dip evenly and sprinkle with the remaining Dubliner cheese. Slip the pan-o-cheese into your preheated oven for 25-28 mins until the dip is golden and bubbly.
- Finish with a scattering of the freshly chopped chives.
- Allow the dip to cool for at least 10-15 minutes.
St Patrick's Day- Irish Whiskey Ribs and Skinny Fries
Ingredients
- 2 packs of mash direct skinny fries
- 2 packs of mash direct beer battered onion rings
- 2 racks of pork ribs
- 750ml apple juice
- 4 corn on the cob
- 1 tbsp unsalted butter
- 1/2 tbsp chilli flakes
- Sea salt and cracked black pepper
For the BBQ Sauce
- 200g ketchup
- 1 tsp garlic salt
- 1 tsp onion powder
- 60g BBQ sauce
- 30g maple syrup
- 90g yellow mustard
- 90g cider vinegar
- 180g brown sugar
- 2 tbsp smoked paprika
- 2 tbsp Worcestershire sauce
- 20ml Irish Whiskey
- Sprig of thyme leaves
Method
To make the BBQ sauce:
- Add all the sauce ingredients to a pan and heat until the sugar is fully melted and the sauce has a smooth consistency. Leave to one side to cool.
- Place the ribs on a raised rack in a roasting tray and cover with half the BBQ sauce. Put the rest of the sauce in a container and leave in the fridge until the next day.
- Cover the tray with tinfoil, leave in the fridge and put the ribs to marinate for 12-24 hours.
The next day:
- Preheat the oven to 160
- Pour the apple juice into the base of the roasting tray and recover the tray with tin foil.
- Place tray into the oven and roast for 2-3 hours. Turns and baste the ribs halfway through cooking. Ribs should be tender but not falling apart.
- When the ribs are done, remove the roasting tray and leave to one side, tip out liquid and wipe roasting tray. At this stage you can pop the ribs back in the fridge until you are ready to cook.
To cook:
- Turn the oven up to 220oC. Coat the ribs in the rest of the BBQ sauce and place into the roasting tray uncovered into the hot oven. Bake for 20 minutes turning and basting the ribs on occasion.
- The ribs are ready when the sauce is sticky, and meat is hot through. You can cover the ribs to keep warm while you finish the sides.
- Turn down the oven and cook the Mash Direct Skinny Fries and Beer Battered Onion Rings as per pack instructions.
- Add the corn on the cobs to a pan of boiling water and cook for 3-5 minutes. Once cooked, place corn cobs in a large bowl and toss in butter, chilli flakes and seasoning.