A 17th century period cottage has appeared on the market for £425,000. However, this isn’t your typical idyllic getaway - the reality is far more sinister.

Located in South Cambridgeshire, the four-bedroom cottage has attracted attention for its spine-chilling underground tunnel which contains a secret meeting room. According to estate agents Ensum Brown, the tunnel connects several historic properties in the village and is likely to have been built when Henry VIII created the church of England.

The Zoopla listing reads: “[the tunnel] was most likely used by Catholics and Protestants as an escape route when persons of authority visited, so as to avoid persecution. It is believed this could be the last remaining access to the tunnel, with others having been sealed off.”

Historic properties with underground tunnels have seen a resurgence in popular culture. From Oscar best-picture Parasite to Netflix’s nail-biting thriller The Watcher, it’s easy to see why the property is inundated with viewings.

Aside from its eye-catching features, the cottage offers two reception rooms which house the kitchen/diner and lounge, four bedrooms over two floors, and a delightful enclosed garden.

