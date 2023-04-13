Liam Payne and Tommy Fury have put any rumours of a potential fight between the two to bed, as it has been announced that the pair are set to make an appearance at Soccer Aid 2023.

A promotional image posted to Liam and Tommy’s Instagram pages showed the pair facing one another as the words on the photo read: "Old Trafford Manchester" before it added: "Liam Payne Tommy Fury this summer announcement tomorrow".

Combined, the pair boast around 30 million Instagram followers with the photo quickly making its way around the internet with rumours rife that the pair were to announce a boxing match, but will now be performing at Soccer Aid.

Soccer Aid is to take place on June 11 at Old Trafford in Manchester. Some other famous faces set to take part on the England team include Jill Scott, Paddy McGuinness, Jermain Defoe, Karen Carney, Gary Cahill, Jack Wilshere, Bugzy Malone, Tom Grennan, Sir Mo Farah, Gary Neville, Paul Scholes, David James, Nicky Butt and more.

Meanwhile, the Soccer Aid World XI team includes Usain Bolt as captain alongside Lee Mack, Steven Bartlett, Kem Cetinay, Mo Gilligan and Maisie Adam and will now include Tommy Fury.

Fury is fresh off of a win against a previously unbeaten Jake Paul, and has since taken some time away from the limelight as he gets used to life as a father, with his partner, Molly Mae-Hague, recently giving birth.

Payne has also not been in the public eye too much. He rose to fame as a member of famous boyband One Direction, alongside the likes of Harry Styles, Niall Horan. Zayn Malik and Louis Tomlinson.

Tommy Fury poses for a photo with their Title Belt after defeating Jake Paul during the Cruiserweight Title fight between Jake Paul and Tommy Fury at the Diriyah Arena on February 26, 2023 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. (Photo by Francois Nel/Getty Images)