SNP Treasurer Colin Beattie has been released without charge following his arrest by police on April 18. Mr Beattie had been arrested in connection with the investigation into the party’s finances.

The arrest and then release of the treasurer comes just weeks after Peter Murrell, former SNP Chief Executive and husband of Scotland’s former first minister Nicola Sturgeon, was also arrested. This was also in relation to the SNP’s finances. Mr. Murrell was also subsequently released without charge pending further investigation, according to Police Scotland.

Police Scotland released a statement about the latest arrest in connection with its investigation into the SNP’s finances.: “A 71-year-old man who was arrested earlier today, Tuesday, 18 April 2023, as a suspect in connection with the ongoing investigation into the funding and finances of the Scottish National Party, has been released without charge pending further investigation.

“The man was questioned by Police Scotland detectives. A report will be sent to the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service.

“The matter remains active for the purposes of the Contempt of Court Act 1981 and the public are therefore advised to exercise caution if discussing it on social media. As the investigation is ongoing we are unable to comment further.”

