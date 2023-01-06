Six women have been arrested in connection with the suspicious death of a one-year-old child at a UK nursery. A criminal investigation was launched after the toddler passed away on December 6.

West Midlands Police confirmed the tragedy took place at Fairytales Day Nursery on Bourne Street in Dudley. The nursery, along with other linked premises, have since been closed by Ofsted as “children may be at risk of harm”.

The force revealed they first arrested three of the women on December 16 on suspicion of gross negligence manslaughter. They are aged 20, 23 and 50 and have since been released on bail.

Three further women aged 51, 53 and 37 were apprehended on Wednesday (January 4). One has been detained on suspicion of the same charge, while the other two are on suspicion of corporate manslaughter.

Medics were called to Fairytales Day Nursery at 3.19pm on December 6. Two ambulances, a trauma doctor, and an air ambulance were dispatched to the scene where a child was found in “critical condition” and later died despite efforts to save the youngster.

