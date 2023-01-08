Scottish singer Lulu became the second celebrity eliminated from ITV show ‘The Masked Singer’ last night. Week two of the show saw Lulu, Piece of Cake, face off against Rhino with the panel opting to unmask the 74-year-old.

The ‘To Sir With Love’ hitmaker belted out a rendition of Ed Sheeran’s hit song ‘Shivers’, but still found herself in the bottom three alongside Jacket Potato and Rubbish. The panel were in complete shock as Lulu was revealed to be Piece of Cake.

Seconds after being unmasked, member of the panel Rita Ora, exclaimed ‘Oh my god! Lulu, I love you! And, reflecting on her clues Lulu said: “The ‘well’ was a huge clue!” Before singing one of her most famous hit single ‘Shout’.

She becomes the second celebrity to leave the show after Chris Kamara, AKA Ghost, was revealed on the season’s first episode (January 1). He revealed his grandkids are huge fans of the show and couldn’t wait for their reaction.

And Lulu herself had a similar reason for appearing on the show. Speaking to presenter Joel Dommett after being unmasked, the actress and TV personality said: "My grandchildren love this show. This is why I’m here, it’s such a fun show."

This is the fourth season of the show in the UK. Previous winners include former Girls Aloud singer Nicola Roberts, 35-year-old Joss Stone and Australian singer / actress Natalie Imbruglia.

