It has been one of cartoon’s most frequently debated conversations, but the creators of Scooby Doo’s latest outing, Trick or Treat Scooby Doo! looked to have confirmed longstanding rumours of character Velma Dinkley .

The release of the brand new mystery that Mystery Inc. have to solve has shown Velma “flustered” when talking a female villain in the new cartoon - which fans have stated confirms the age long rumour that Velma is as lesbian.

The rumours of Velma’s sexuality have always been a point of contention between animation fans; in a since deleted tweet from director James Gunn (who penned the live-action movie ) he explained "In 2001 Velma was explicitly gay in my initial script, but the studio just kept watering it down & watering it down.”

“(It became) ambiguous (the version shot), then nothing (the released version) & finally having a boyfriend (the sequel)."

Celebration of Velma’s coming out has been widespread, unusual for a fictional character - but even Google added rainbow-themed confetti if you search for her name on the search engine.

Even Google celebrated the news of Velma’s coming out, with rainbow confetti raining over the screen when searching for the character

Why have fans started confirming the Velma Dinkley rumours?

In clips that have been released from the forthcoming Scooby Doo mystery, Velma Dinkley is shown to become enamoured with the show’s villain, Coco Diablo .

In an exchange between herself and fellow Mystery Inc. member Daphne Blake , she officially admits that she has feelings towards the female character. “OK, who am I kidding? I’m crushing big-time, Daphne! What do I do? What do I say?” she remarks to the team member.

Daphne later drags Velma to one side to help her brush up on her small talk - seeing how dismal her attempts at chatting Coco Diablo up have been.

The new cartoon is considered canon to the Scooby Doo-niverse , and retcons Velma’s boyfriend that she had in the second live action movie .

Has Velma Dinkley been portrayed as a member of the LGBTQI+ community before?

It comes as no surprise to many that Velma has been identified as a lesbian; going back to the Cartoon Network series Scooby Doo: Mystery Incorporated in 2013, there were always plans to introduce Velma’s sexuality into the series.

In June 2020, supervising producer for the Scooby Doo! Mystery Incorporated series Tony Cervone wrote on Instagram that “We made our intentions as clear as we could ten years ago. Most of our fans got it. To those that didn’t, I suggest you look closer. There’s no new news here.”

“If you follow the entire Marcie arc it seems as clear as we could make it 10 years ago. I don’t think Marcie and Velma had time to act on their feelings during the main timeline, but post reset, they are a couple. You can not like it, but this was our intention."

With confirmation of a new animated HBO Max series based around the character, co-created and voiced by The Office writer/actress Mindy Kaling , the news of Velma’s coming out has led to more speculation about the nature of the new show.

Where can I watch Trick or Treat Scooby-Doo?

Trick or Treat Scooby Doo is available now to rent or buy digitally on Amazon Prime Video .