SAS: Who Dares Wins is finally set to return to Channel 4 with 20 new recruits poised and ready to take on the brand new punishing jungle phase of selection.

Channel 4 producers are expected to shake things up for the new series. Former Chief DS Rudy Reyes will step down for Mark “Billy” Billingham and there will be a brand new instructor joining the cast.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chris Olvier is a former Special Forces operator and Royal Marine mountain leader who has 16 years of combat experience. Speaking to Channel 4, Chris said: “I will bring a hard-hitting intensity to the SAS: Who Dares Wins DS, being a fiery character with a very passionate approach to military training, with respect being at the forefront of everything I do.”

News of latest series comes just months after Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins reached its conclusion. AJ Pritchard, Ferne McCann, Calum Best & Maisie Smith emerged victorious of the spin-off show after successfully scaling the tallest dune in the Jordanian dessert.

Most Popular

So with the official return of the updated SAS: Who Dares Wins - Jungle Hell, how long are we expected to wait until the new series?

When does SAS: Who Dares Wins start?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Channel 4 has confirmed SAS: Who Dares Wins - Jungle Hell will premier Monday, January 23 at 9pm. The show will be broadcast every Monday for six weeks.

Who are the instructors for SAS: Who Dares Wins?

Advertisement Hide Ad

There will be a shake-up to the SAS: Who Dares Wins lineup with Billy stepping in as Chief DS for Rudy Reyes. Jason “Foxy” Fox will remain as part of the lineup while new instructor Chris Oliver joins the core.

Here’s the full cast of instructors for SAS: Who Dares Wins - Jungle Hell -

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rudy Reyes served in Iraq and Afghanistan