S Club 7 confirm 2023 reunion tour on BBC’s The One Show

British pop group, S Club 7, have confirmed they are getting back together for a major tour in 2023. The band first shot to fame in the late nineties and early noughties with four UK number one singles: ‘Bring It All Back’ (1999); ‘Never Had A Dream Come True’ (2000); ‘Don’t Stop Movin’ (2001) and ‘Have You Ever’ (2001). They also made it onto the Billboard Hot 100 in the US with their single Never Had a Dream Come True.

The group will go on tour in October. Tickets for their 25th anniversary tour will go on sale on Friday February 17 at 10am however fans can sign up for pre-sale ticket events as long as they register before 5pm on Tuesday - pre-sale opens on Wednesday February 15 at 10am.

“We are very excited to say we’re going back out on the sound in October. We are celebrating 25 years which is just crazy,” said band member, Rachel Stevens. Fellow singer, Paul Cattermole told The One Show presenters Alex Jones and Jermaine Jenas that the band wants fans to let them know what songs they would like to hear when they go on tour later this year.

Rumours of a reunion had been rife in recent days and weeks after the band confirmed via their official Twitter account they would be making an announcement on The One Show on BBC1 on Monday February 13, 2023. Former bandmates Jo O’Meara, Tina Barrett and Rachel Stevens were also pictured together at the Brit Awards at the O2 Arena in London on Saturday February 11.

Created by former Spice Girls manager, Simon Fuller, the seven piece consisting of Bradley McIntosh, Hannah Spearritt, Jo O'Meara, Jon Lee, Paul Cattermole, Rachel Stevens and Tina Barrett had their original run between 1998 and 2003. After Cattermole’s departure in 2002, the band dropped the ‘7’ in their name before announcing they were disbanding in 2003.

S Club 7 pictured in 2014 - (L-R) Bradley McIntosh, Tina Barrett, Jo O’Meara, Hannah Spearitt, Paul Cattermole, Rachel Stevens and Jon Lee. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

The band reunited for a UK tour in 2015, before disbanding once again to pursue other projects. All the original members have achieved personal success in areas of the music industry since their disbandment.

S Club 7 are due to appear on the Scott Mills Show on BBC Radio One on Tuesday. To register for the S Club 7 Reunited pre-sale event, sign-up here before 5pm on Tuesday.

S Club 7 Reunited tour dates 2023:

Friday October 13 2023 - Liverpool, M&S Bank Arena

Saturday October 14 2023 - Sheffield, Utilia Arena

Monday October 16 2023 - Dublin, 3Arena

Wednesday October 18 2023 - Glasgow, Hydro Arena

Thursday October 19 2023 - Newcastle, Utilia Arena

Friday October 20 2023 - Leeds, First Direct Arena

Saturday October 21 2023 - Manchester, AO Arena

Monday October 23 2023 - Cardiff, International Arena

Tuesday October 24 2023 - Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena

Thursday October 26 2023 - Birmingham, Utilia Arena