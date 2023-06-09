News you can trust since 1873
Royal Mail to offer prescription deliveries straight to door in partnership with Pharmacy2U - how to sign up

Royal Mail have teamed up with online pharmaceutical company, Pharmacy2U to deliver prescriptions straight to your door - here’s how you can sign up.

By Sam Johnson
Published 9th Jun 2023, 11:37 BST- 1 min read

With the new service, NHS prescriptions can be delivered, rather than having to be picked up at a local pharmacy. The deliveries are completely free and won’t cost you, or the NHS, anything extra.

There is no need to speak to your GP to get the prescription delivered as when you place an order, Pharmacy2U will automatically contact your GP to approve your order. Your medication can be delivered to any address in the UK.

You can choose to have the prescription posted through your letterbox, sent via a Signed For service or you can choose a safeplace for your postie to leave your parcel if you’re not home.

Royal Mail staff have been striking over pay and working conditions (Pic: Getty Images)Royal Mail staff have been striking over pay and working conditions (Pic: Getty Images)
    To sign up for the service, simply register on the Royal Mail website. Orders can then be made on the Royal Mail website or through the Royal Mail Health app.

