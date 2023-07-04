Rolling Loud is set to return to Portugal this week with hip hop lovers from across the world flocking to Praia da Rocha beach in Portimão for the highly anticipated event. The music festival, which begins on the 5th of July and will run into the early morning of 8th of July 2023, has a legion of acts set to perform with headliners including Travis Scott, Playboi Carti and Meek Mill.

Aitch, Central Cee, D-Block Europe, Digga D, Nines, Russ Millions and Tion Wayne are among the UK-based artists who will be jetting to the Algarve to delight fans with their biggest hits. Other well known international musicians listed to perform include Latto, Gucci Mane, YG and Soulja Boy.

Since hip-hop event promoters Matt Zinger and Tariq Chief debuted Rolling Loud in Florida eight years ago, it has become known as the world’s largest hip-hop festival and is set to expand into three new countries this year - The Netherlands, Thailand and Germany.

Travis Scott (left) and Central Cee (right) will perform at Rolling Loud Portugal 2023 (Getty Images)

Tariq explained the purpose of the festival to NME, saying: It aims to “bring happiness to millions of people while promoting and nurturing hip-hop culture.” The event also puts up and coming talented artists on the radar of hip hop fans, when they have “barely” started streaming.

Ahead of booking your flight to Portugal and finding accommodation close to the music festival, here’s all you need to know about the line up, ticket prices, and how to buy tickets.

When is Rolling Loud 2023 Portugal?

Rolling Loud festival is set to take place on Praia da Rocha beach in Portimão, just one week after the three-day festival Afro Nation was held at the same location. The artist set times will be announced tonight, with the show starting on the 5th of July and running into the early morning of 8th of July 2023.

Rolling Loud 2023 Portugal line up

Wednesday: Travis Scott, Aitch, Bktherula, Central Cee, Chow Lee, Destroy Lonely, DrownMili, EEM Triplin, Homixide Gang, Jeleel!, Joey Bada$$, Kaaris, Ken Carson, Latto, Lil Uzi Vert, Luh Tyler, Meechy Darko, Profjam, Rafall Dior, Rondodasosa, Shaybo, Soulja Boy, T-Rex

Thursday: Playboi Carti, 2Rare, Cochise, Dess Dior, Glorilla, Gucci Mane, Hoosh, J.I.D, Kodak Black, K-Trap, Lil Skies, Lola Brooke, Mariah The Scientist, Mizzy Miles, Night Lovell, Nines, NLE Choppa, Robb Bank$, Sainte, Sid Shyne, Space Jam The Pilot

Friday: Danny Towers, D-Block Europe, Digga D, Dinos, Duke Deuce, Eddy Baker, Fat Nick, KayCyy, K.Charles, Kxllswxtch, La Zowi, Leiti, Lil Durk, Russ Millions, Sippinpurpp, Ski Mask The Slump God, Tay Money, Tion Wayne, Unknown T, Wet Bed Gang, Xavier Wulf, YG

Plus special guests, sounds by Charlie Sloth, DJ Scheme, DJ Five Venoms

Does Rolling Loud have age restrictions?

The three-day festival is an 18+ only event and attendees will need ID to prove their age to guarantee entry.

Can you camp at Rolling Loud?

Rolling Loud Portugal is a non-camping festival. Attendees are advised to stay in the following areas to be close to the festival: Praia Da Rocha, Portimão, Alvor, Carvoeiro, Lagoa. Faro International Airport is the closest airport to the festival.

Rolling Loud ticket prices

Music lovers can opt to buy either a one day or three-day ticket to enter the festival. A three-day VIP ticket costs £264.62, when bought directly from the Rolling Loud website. The ticket includes access to the main area for all three days of the festival, a dedicated VIP area with a private bar and fast-track entry into the festival site. General admission three-day tickets are available for just £211.52.