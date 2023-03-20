The Royal Horticultural Society (RHS) has introduced a new scheme that will allow thousands of low income families and individuals to visit a RHS Garden. From April 1, the new Access for All scheme will allow visitors who receive Universal Credit or Pension Credit the opportunity to buy entry to any of the society’s 5 gardens for just £1.

Access for All will make people who might not otherwise be able to visit gardens able to enter any of the five RHS gardens around the country, and builds on existing offers where free entry to the gardens is available for some groups. These include carers with disabled visitors, school children on guided or self-guided school visits and children under 5. Affiliated horticultural societies and community groups supported by the RHS are also entitled to free entry.

Helena Pettit, RHS Director of Shows and Gardens, says: “One in ten people don’t have a garden or access to one and many can’t afford to visit a public garden, yet green spaces are an important lifeline for so many of us. We believe it is vital that everyone should have access to a garden or green space, which is why we have launched our ‘Access for All’ scheme and we hope that many people who might never have thought to visit an RHS Garden before will take advantage of it.”

The Society is also working on sustainable and affordable public transport to and from its sites. The RHS Wisley shuttle bus returned on February 4, and the RHS Bridgewater shuttle with stops at Manchester Piccadilly Station, Salford Crescent, and Walkden Station, will return on April 1.

The Access for All scheme will run all year round, and requires proof of Universal or Pension Credit.

The 5 RHS gardens

Occupation Lane, off Leigh Road, Worsley, Salford M28 2LJ

RHS Harlow Carr

Contact: 0161 503 6100

Crag Lane, Harrogate, North Yorkshire HG3 1QB

Contact: 01423 565418

Creephedge Lane, Chelmsford, Essex CM3 8ET

Contact: 01245 402019

Great Torrington, Devon EX38 8PH

Contact: 01805 624067

Wisley Lane, Woking, Surrey GU23 6QB