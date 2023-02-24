A Jaguar once owned by the late Queen Elizabeth II has been donated by Chris Evans’ CarFest for Red Nose Day. The charity fundraising bonanza will take place on Friday, March 17 this year.

Numerous celebrities have already been confirmed to host and perform on the night, with Welsh television presenter Gethin Jones taking part in a 24-hour ‘danceathon’ to raise money for the event.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And, in 2023, one winner will be able to own something once operated by Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II. The money raised will support people struggling with the cost-of-living crisis and tackle issues such as homelessness, mental health problems, as well as global and domestic food poverty.

Chris Evans said: “I’m so grateful CarFest is able to support Comic Relief. I’m thrilled that we are able to donate this very special historic car, and so pleased to be able to share it with another enthusiast, especially for such an important cause.”

Most Popular

The Jaguar in question is 14 years old and reportedly has racked up 73,000 miles which equates to around 5,200 miles per year. It was last sold at an auction in November 2022 for £43,000.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad