Ready, set, move: Brits looking for a quick sale this summer
The number of Brits searching for a ‘quick house sale’ has grown by nearly a quarter, according to Countryside Homes’s analysis of search data from SEMRush.
The property market looks set for a busy spring and summer with many homeowners looking for a speedy house sale. The number of people searching for ‘How quickly can you buy a house?’ has increased by 22% year-on-year as people set their sights on a summer move.
But how quickly can you really move home? According to Zac Worthington, Sales and Marketing Director at Vistry Merseyside and Cheshire West, if you’re looking for a new-build home in Lancashire, it could be far quicker than you think.
Zac said: “With demand for a quick purchase on the rise, we’ve got a handful of properties available at Beaumont Green in Warton ready to move into before 30th June. It’s a common misconception that buying a new build is a long process. In reality, it can be much quicker than getting caught up in a lengthy chain when buying second-hand homes.
“For those with an existing property to sell, we offer a range of solutions to make a sale easier, quicker, and less stressful, including Smooth Move, our assisted sale package and Home Exchange.”
Margaret, a Countryside Homes customer whose sale took just 10 days with Smooth Move, commented: “The team got in touch and told me they had researched the best estate agents in my area. We first spoke on 5th August and I had sold my home by 15th August. The process was so easy, in fact, I only had to sign forms.”
Those interested in the four-bedroom Dunham at Beaumont Green could be in before 30th June and receive a 5% financial boost to use in any way they want.*
*T&Cs apply, the 5% financial boost is available on selected plots only.
