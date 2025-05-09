Ready, set, move: Brits looking for a quick sale this summer

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Homebuyers could be in their new build home before 30th June with Countryside Homes in Warton

The number of Brits searching for a ‘quick house sale’ has grown by nearly a quarter, according to Countryside Homes’s analysis of search data from SEMRush.

The property market looks set for a busy spring and summer with many homeowners looking for a speedy house sale. The number of people searching for ‘How quickly can you buy a house?’ has increased by 22% year-on-year as people set their sights on a summer move.

But how quickly can you really move home? According to Zac Worthington, Sales and Marketing Director at Vistry Merseyside and Cheshire West, if you’re looking for a new-build home in Lancashire, it could be far quicker than you think.

Beaumont Green

Zac said: “With demand for a quick purchase on the rise, we’ve got a handful of properties available at Beaumont Green in Warton ready to move into before 30th June. It’s a common misconception that buying a new build is a long process. In reality, it can be much quicker than getting caught up in a lengthy chain when buying second-hand homes.

“For those with an existing property to sell, we offer a range of solutions to make a sale easier, quicker, and less stressful, including Smooth Move, our assisted sale package and Home Exchange.”

Margaret, a Countryside Homes customer whose sale took just 10 days with Smooth Move, commented: “The team got in touch and told me they had researched the best estate agents in my area. We first spoke on 5th August and I had sold my home by 15th August. The process was so easy, in fact, I only had to sign forms.”

Those interested in the four-bedroom Dunham at Beaumont Green could be in before 30th June and receive a 5% financial boost to use in any way they want.*

*T&Cs apply, the 5% financial boost is available on selected plots only.

To find out more visit: https://www.countrysidehomes.com/developments/lancashire/beaumont-green-warton