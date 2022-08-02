Quirky handmade cycling ducks lead the way for gift ideas

By Christine Emelone
Tuesday, 2nd August 2022, 11:03 am
Updated Tuesday, 2nd August 2022, 11:43 am

With Champs-Élysées Paris final stage, Denmark's Jonas Vingegaard winning for first time, Tour de France fever continues with quirky gifts.

Offering the perfect post-event presents for those who attended the event overseas, watched from the comfort of their own home or are still dreaming of becoming a professional peddling participant, Original Wooden Duck Company DCUK’s Cycling ducks are ready to go.

From Ducklings (18cm) to Dinky Ducks (11cm) you can find a range of hand-crafted and personalised competitive characters who will be sure to put a smile on the faces of cycling fans across the country.

Cyclist Duckling Polka Dot Jersey- £29.99

Sporting the iconic red and white Tour de France polka dot jersey, this Cyclist Duckling has a  matching-coloured racing helmet and is all geared up and ready to go!

The Duckling stands approximately 19cm high, comes in a randomly selected pose and can be personalised with a name tag.

Cyclist Dinky Duck Polka Dot- £19.99

Just as iconic but standing a little smaller at just over 11cm, the Dinky Ducks arrive in their very own gift boxes. Great for a keepsake!

Cyclist Duckling Yellow Jersey- £29.99

Dressed in a sunshine yellow jersey, this duckling is the perfect piece of cycling décor for households watching this year.

Standing on a mantel piece or on the shelves of a summer house, he will be sure to brighten up your space whilst you cheer on the race.

Cyclist Duckling Turquoise Jersey- £29.99

This biker boasts blue. Another cyclist in matching jersey and helmet is ready to become your bystander best friend from wherever you are watching.

Cyclist Duckling Pink Jersey- £29.99

Pretty in pink, this rider will be sure to stand out from the crowd. Perch on a windowsill or living room side table to guarantee them the best seat in the house.

