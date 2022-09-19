Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II will finally be laid to rest today, as her state funeral will take place at Westminster Abbey.

The UK’s longest reigning monarch died at Balmoral on Thursday, September 8, and has been in a period of lying-in-state at Westminster Hall since Wednesday, September 14.

Queues to see Her Majesty reached more than five miles, with some people queuing in excess of 24 hours for a glimpse at her coffin.

King Charles III declared that Monday, September 19 would be a bank holiday, so the public can pay their respects.

The funeral will be broadcast on big screens across the UK, and will also be televised.

Where can I watch Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral on TV?

Her Majesty’s funeral will be broadcast on BBC, Sky and ITV. Coverage will be shown early on as the nation prepares for the historic occassion.

Coverage from Sky News begins at 9am, and can be viewed on TV, the Sky News App and Sky News Youtube channel .

ITV will also provide full coverage of the funeral and procession as part of a special programme, with a documentary film to be shown at 7:30pm.

BBC has provided full, comprehensive coverage of all events since the Queen died. Their coverage begins at 8am on TV, radio, iPlayer and BBC Sounds . Full BSL coverage will be available on BBC Two.

When does the funeral start?

The funeral will begin at 11am, around four and a half hours after doors closed to see Her Majesty lying-in-state.

It is scheduled to end at 11:55am, followed by a national two-minute silence before her coffin will move from Westminster to Wellington Arch at 12:15pm.

Where can I watch the funeral near me?

Viewing places to allow the public to watch the state funeral will be held at locations from Northern Ireland to Plymouth.

With information provided via the Government website , here’s every screening over the funeral in the UK.

Northern Ireland

Belfast - Belfast City Hall

Coleraine - Coleraine Town Hall

Lisburn - Lisburn City Centre

Scotland

Edinburgh - Holyrood Park

East of England

Norwich - Nave of Norwich Cathedral

Norwich - Norwich Theatre Royal

Midlands

Bedford - Bedford Corn Exchange

Birmingham - Centenary Square

Coventry - University Square

Lincoln - Lincoln Castle

Wolverhampton - Queen’s Square

North East

Durham - Durham Cathedral (live stream on their Facebook page too)

Newcastle upon Tyne - Old Eldon Square

North West

Blackpool - Fylde Memorial Arboretum on Moor Park Avenue

Carlisle - Bitts Park

Manchester - Cathedral Gardens, Exchange Square, Manchester Cathedral

South East

Hastings - Alexandra Park

Hatfield - Hatfield Park

South West

Bristol - Bristol Cathedral

Exeter - Northernhay Gardens, Sandy Park, Exeter City Football Club

Plymouth - Lyric Theatre

Salisbury - Salisbury Cathedral

Truro - Truro Cathedral

South Yorkshire

Sheffield - Cathedral and forecourt

West Yorkshire

Bradford - Bradford Cathedral