The United Kingdom has entered into a 10 day period of national mourning following the death of Queen Elizabeth II in Balmoral on Thursday.

Queen Elizabeth II attends an audience with the President of Switzerland Ignazio Cassis (Not pictured) at Windsor Castle on April 28, 2022 in Windsor, England

Following the sad announcement of the Queen’s passing, there is now a strict protocol that will be followed.

So, what will happen during the mourning period for Queen Elizabeth II?

Most Popular

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Here’s everything we know about Operation London Bridge and Opration Unicorn.

Will there be a bank holiday following the passing of the Queen?

According to the Operation London Bridge plan, the day of the Queen’s funeral will be declared a national day of mourning.

There will only be subtle differences from a usual bank holiday, but the day will not be officially declared as one.

If the funeral falls on a Saturday or Sunday there will be no bank holiday. However, should the funeral take place on a weekday, that day will effectively be a bank holiday.

However, the government is understood to not be planning to order employers to give their staff a day off.

How many days of mourning will there for the Queen?

There will be 10 days of national mourning.

Following the formal announcement of the Queen’s passing, parliamentary business has been suspended for at least six parliamentary days.

Operation London Bridge and Operation Unicorn have both been activated, and detail the ten days following the Queen’s death up until her state funeral.

It’s said that on the Coronation of Prince Charles there will also be a UK-based bank holiday where employees are given the day off.

What is Operation Unicorn?

Operation Unicorn is the plan now in place following the the Queen’s passing in Balmoral, Scotland.

Due to the Queen passing in Scotland, rather than at Buckingham Palace, there will be further procedure needed before moving the Queen to her final resting place.

Scottish Parliament was immedately suspended and there is a 36 hour preparation period for a motion of condolence.

These details incude moving the Queen’s coffin to Edinburgh via a special train where she will rest at the Palace of Holyroodhouse.

The Queen’s coffin will be carried up to St Giles’ Cathedral on Edinburgh’s Royal Mile where people will be able to pay their respects.

The Queen will then be transported by Royal Train from Waverley Station to London.

What is Operation London Bridge?

Operation London Bridge is the plan that will be put in place following the Queen’s passing.

The plan will run in parallel with Operation Unicorn, which is the plan that will be executed should the Monarch die in Scotland.

Mourners gather laying flowers outside Windsor Castle in Berkshire following the announcement of the death of Queen Elizabeth II. Picture date: Thursday September 8, 2022.

What is Operation Spring Tide?

Operation Spring Tide is the plan for the Prince of Wales’ ascension to the throne, starting the day after the Queen’s death when he will be proclaimed the new king by the Accession Council at St James’s Palace.

That evening MPs will swear allegiance to the new Monarch, followed by proclamations by the Scottish, Welsh and Northern Irish administrations the day after.