Pub chain Wetherspoons has announced its opening times for 19 September, the day of Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral.

Unlike many other businesses Wetherspoons, which operates over 850 pubs across the UK, will be open on the day of the funeral.

The chain has announced most of its pubs will be closed for the duration of the funeral and will open from 1pm in the afternoon.

A spokesperson for the company said: “Pub company Wetherspoon is opening its pubs in central London, rail stations and airports and all of its hotels (hotels will be open for resident guests only) during normal trading hours from 8am until midnight on Monday September 19.

“The majority of its pubs will open later than usual, after the state funeral, at approximately 1pm and will remain open during normal trading hours after that.”

Other pub chains have also confirmed when they will be open on 19 September, including Slug and Lettuce and Stonegate.

Both of these chains will remain open on the day of the funeral, with Stonegate announcing they would show the ceremony.

Is 19 September a bank holiday?

Earlier this week, the UK Government announced details of what would happen on 19 September, confirming that it will be a full bank holiday.

A government spokesperson said: “Monday 19 September, the date of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II’s State Funeral, will be a national bank holiday.

This will allow individuals, businesses and other organisations to pay their respects to Her Majesty and commemorate Her reign, while marking the final day of the period of national mourning.

This bank holiday will operate in the same way as other bank holidays, and there is no statutory entitlement to time off. Employers may include bank holidays as part of a worker’s leave entitlement.