Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story landed on Netflix today (May 4) and fans of main series Bridgerton will be transported back to the ton (high society in the United Kingdom during the late Regency era) with a new slate of characters and fierce scandals.The Shondaland series centres around fan favourite Queen Charlotte and how her relationship blossomed with King George.

Following on from Bridgerton’s highly anticipated second season, the showrunners announced in May 2022 that the spin-off had been greenlit. The news was welcomed by thrilled fans who have been eagerly awaiting the third season of the Netflix sensation based on the Julia Quinn novels, and now another actress has been announced as joining the cast.

The show will run across two timelines, focusing on both Young Queen Charlotte and the Queen Charlotte we know and love from the Bridgerton series. India Amarteifio will star as Young Queen Charlotte, with Golda Rosheuvel resuming her role as the older Queen Charlotte during her reign as Queen of Great Britain and Ireland.

The Bridgerton series is known for its stunning filming locations around the UK and the new spin-off series is no different. Here’s everything you need to know about the Queen Charlotte filming locations.

Queen Charlotte filming locations in the UK

Belton House

Belton House in Lincolnshire is used as King George’s palace, Buckingham House, in the Bridgerton spin-off series. Buckingham House is where the young king lives as the couple were forced to live in different homes.

Belton House was built in the 17th century and is one of the key locations in Queen Charlotte. The grand home has previously been used as a filming location for The Young Victoria, Pride and Prejudice and Jane Eyre.

Blenheim Palace

Blenheim Palace was used as a filming location for Queen Charlotte

Blenheim Palace in Oxfordshire is one of many regal palaces used in Queen Charlotte. The country house is used for the King and Queen’s coronation in the spin-off series as they arrive hand-in-hand in front of the stunning backdrop.

Blenheim Palace is the seat of the Dukes of Marlborough and the only non-royal, non-episcopal country house in England to hold the title of palace. It has previously been used as a filming location for Impossible Rogue Nation, Spectre and Harry Potter.

Kew Gardens

Kew Gardens is located in south-west London and is a new filming location for the Bridgerton spin-off. The conservatory is used as an afternoon tea spot for Queen Charlotte, Lady Danbury and Lady Bridgerton in the series.

The botanical gardens was founded in 1840 and its herbarium is one of the largest in the world.

Syon House

Syon House in Brentford, London, is a Bridgerton and Queen Charlotte filming location. Bridgerton fans first saw the home used in the series during season two’s ball and it can also be seen in the new spin-off series.

Syon House is a Grade I listed building and is the residence of the Duke of Northumberland.

Wilton House

Wilton House in Salisbury has made numerous appearances in both Bridgerton and Queen Charlotte, featuring as the home of the monarch. The interiors have previously been used for shots of Lady Danbury’s hall and dining room.