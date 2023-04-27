Princess Royal Anne will feature in the King’s coronation procession as “gold-stick-in-waiting” - a position which is historically given to a person entrusted with the personal safety of the monarch.

As part of her role, Princess Anne will travel on horseback behind King Charles and Queen Camilla after they have been crowned inside Westminster Abbey. While the King and Queen ride in the Gold State Coach back to Buckingham Palace, Anne will lead the larger procession featuring 6,000 armed services personnel.

The privilege of the gold-stick-in-waiting dates back to the 15th century in Tudor times, when two officers - a Gold Stick and a Silver Stick, were placed close to the sovereign to protect them from danger. According to The Mirror, Buckingham Palace sources revealed the King personally asked Princess Anne to take up the role and she was “incredibly honoured.”

A source told the newspaper: “The direction of the King’s decision is clear for all to see. He is rewarding the Princess Royal for her loyalty and her unwavering devotion to duty above all else. The King values his sister as a trusted lieutenant and this is the perfect example of such a relationship.”

The role of Gold Stick, now only used on ceremonial and state occasions, is held jointly by the Colonels of the Life Guards (LG) and the Blues and Royals (RHG/D), both being Regiments of the Household Cavalry of the Household Division. The Silver Stick is the Commander of the Household Cavalry and holds the rank of colonel and is in charge of all ceremonial duties for the sovereign.

