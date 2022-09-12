The death of Queen Elizabeth II has led to the announcement of King Charles III as new head of state, which has caused a shake-up of the line of succession.

Becoming the UK’s longest-reigning monarch, the Queen died peacefully at her Balmoral Castle residence in Scotland on Thursday, 8 September 2022.

Her Majesty’s eldest son Charles was anointed as king and has raised questions as to who his three siblings are and where they stand in the line to the throne.

Princess Anne, the Queen’s second child and only daughter, has been Princess Royal since 1987 and is 17th in the line of succession.

Whilst the Duke of York Prince Andrew is the third child and second son of the late Queen - currently standing ninth in line.

Little is known about Queen Elizabeth II’s youngest son, Prince Edward, so here is everything you need to know about the new Duke of Edinburgh.

Who is Prince Edward?

Prince Edward stands as the youngest son of Queen Elizabeth II and The Duke of Edinburgh Prince Phillip.

The 56-year-old currently lives in Bagshot Park in Surrey, but previously spent a short time in the Royal Marines.

Edward also worked as a theatre production assistant in his earlier years too, later forming his own company Ardent Productions in 1993.

His Royal Highness stepped down in 2002 and has since been a working member of the Royal Family.

Currently, Prince Edward holds patronage within over 70 different charities and organisations.

Since his father’s passing, he has taken a greater involvement in presiding over the Duke of Edinburgh’s Award.

Does Prince Edward have any children and who is he married to?

Prince Edward has been married to Sophie Rhys-Jones since 19 June, 1999 and their wedding ceremony took place in St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle.

The pair met when Ms Rhys-Jones was working as a public relations executive in 1994.

Edward and Sophie have two children who are styled as children of an Earl, instead of princes and princesses.

Lady Louise Windsor is the eldest child at the age of 17 and her younger brother is James Viscount, Severn who is 13-years-old.

Where is Prince Edward in the line of succession to King Charles III’s throne?

Despite at one point in time being as high as third in line of succession, the Duke of Edinburgh Prince Edward now has much-less of a chance.

Edward is currently 14th in line for his eldest brother King Charles III’s throne.