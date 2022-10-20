Liz Truss has left her role as the nation’s Prime Minister after just 44 days. The mini-budget she and her former chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng laid out has been almost completely reversed, and the Prime Minister has since dismissed Kwarteng and replaced him with Jeremy Hunt.

Many of Liz Truss’ predecessors have endured short stays in the hot seat, but with pressure already starting to build it appears she has a good chance of picking up the unwanted title of the PM with the shortest tenure since the Second World War.

Here are the five Prime Ministers since the end of the war who resided in 10 Downing Street for the shortest time- including the man Liz Truss replaced earlier this year.

5 Theresa May - 3 years and 12 days

Theresa May gives a speech outside 10 Downing street in London on July 24, 2019 before formally tendering her resignation at Buckingham Palace (Photo by BEN STANSALL/AFP via Getty Images)

Theresa May found herself in Number 10 following the resignation of David Cameron in the aftermath of the Brexit referendum result. May led the Conservatives to a narrow victory in the 2017 General Election and stepped aside following mounting pressure on her position in the summer of 2019.