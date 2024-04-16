Primary school offers day: How to appeal if you don’t get your first choice explained in simple video
Many children and their families will find out what primary school they have been given a place at from September on April 16.
If you are not happy with the offer your child has received, an appeal can be made.
What can you do if you are not happy with a primary school placement decision?
You can appeal a primary school placement decision if you are not happy with an offer.
The Department for Education (DfE) advises that even if you plan to appeal a decision, you should still accept the offer your child has received. This means they still have a school place if the appeal is unsuccessful. Accepting the offer won’t affect the appeals process.
How do I appeal a primary school placement decision?
Parents and carers wanting to appeal should contact the school’s admission authority who are responsible for organising the appeal panel. The independent panel will consider the case presented by both the admission authority and the parent before making a decision. The admission authority must offer your child a place at the school if the appeal is upheld.
