Primark are to make a huge change to 57 stores in the UK from today - here’s what it is and participating stores

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Popular high street shop Primark is to make a big change 57 stores in the UK this week - in a move that will delight shoppers who will no longer have to wait in long queues and spend a long time sifting through the wide variety of items.

From today (Wednesday, September 13), Primark shoppers will be able to take advantage of their click & collect service. This will allow shoppers to beat the queues and order items, picking them up in-store.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up for the daily Trending Today. Get the stories the internet is talking about to your inbox. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Customers can select items from a number of different ranges including kids toys, men’s clothing and nursery ranges. However, the service is yet to include homeware but this may change.

Most Popular

There is currently no fee required to use the service, but customers will need to spend a minimum of £10 in order to qualify for click & collect. Shoppers can choose from a range of 57 stores.

The locations where you can utilise click & collect are located in Greater London, the North West of England and North Wales. A full list of participating Primark stores where it is available is below:

A pedestrian walks past a Primark store on Oxford Street, London.