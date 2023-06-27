According to data from the Office of National Statistics (ONS) the price of a pint of beer has jumped by about 50p in just over 12 months. Taking into account the regional variations, on average, pub-goers face paying a price of about £4.56 for a pint of draught lager.

In May last year, the same drink cost on average around £4.07, 47p cheaper, according to the ONS. Month on month, draught lager saw a 0.5% rise from £4.54 in April 2023, meaning the average price tag of a pint has jumped 11% over the last year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This is the second consecutive month that draught lager prices had risen by 11% year on year. Over the same time period, the price of a draught pint of bitter rose from £3.50 to £3.80.

If the trend continues, the average price of a pint of lager in the UK could surpass £5 by next year. The Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA) national chairman Nik Antona said that the latest ONS data was "worrying".

Most Popular

Stock drinking picture, photo from Johnny Green PA Images