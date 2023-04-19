Pret a Manger’s food menu is set to welcome some new spring additions. From salads to sandwiches, we take a look at what customers can expect to see in stores.

The sandwich shop chain is adding some new treats and snacks to its menu for spring. Joining the retailer’s existing array of foods is new salad, wraps, dessert and veggie offerings.

Some of the new additions made their debut on Pret’s Instagram today (April 19) as the account announced the arrival of the new menu. Along with snaps of a few of the new items, the caption of the post described the range to have "bold" and "colourful flavours”.

The spring range is available in stores up and down the country from today. Customers can find their local store using the shop finder on Pret’s website . Alternatively, the spring menu will also be available on the chain’s delivery partnering services, including Deliveroo, Just Eat and Uber Eats.

We break down Pret’s 2023 Spring menu, including the new wrap and dessert additions.

Pret a Manger’s 2023 Spring menu - Full list

Salads

Greek Salad

Korean-Style Chilli Chicken Salad

Mexican-Style Chipotle Chickpea Salad

Vietnamese-Style Prawn Salad

Sandwiches

Avo Brunch Rye Roll

Pret’s Coronation Chicken Bloomer

Italian Deli Bloomer

Crayfish & Rocket Bloomer

Veggie New Yorker Bloomer

Chicken & Stuffing Baguette

Spicy Salami Toastie

Pesto, Mozzarella & Roasted Tomato Toastie

Wraps

Korean-Style Chicken & Slaw Wrap

Curried Chickpea & Mango Wrap

Desserts

Salted Caramel Dessert Pot

Black Forest Dessert Pot

Chocolate Espresso Cake

Vegan and Vegetarian options