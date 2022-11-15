This week’s Prime Minister’s Questions will have a slightly different feel to them as neither Prime Minister Rishi Sunak nor Labour leader Keir Starmer will be participating. The PM is in Bali attending the G20 summit and will therefore be out of the country for several days.

In his place, deputy prime minister Domnic Raab will answer questions whilst deputy Labour leader Angela Rayner will lead the opposition. Mr Raab has been in the news for the wrong reasons this week over bullying allegations.

Earlier this week, the head of the FDA (Association of First Division Civil Servants), a union which represents civil servants, wrote a letter to the PM urging him to shake up and reform the ministerial complaints system following the accusations. Dave Penman did not refer to Mr Raab in the letter, but he did say that union members’ "Accusations are making their way into the public domain at a later date, rather than being dealt with at the time.

"It is clear from the evidence from our members that concerns have been raised and are known about within the civil service, but there is little confidence that raising a formal complaint will result in action."

These are accusations that the PM has said he is unaware of. No formal complaints against Mr Raab have been made.

PMQs face offs between Mr Raab and Ms Rayner have rarely been dull in the past. In July, Raab was accused of sexism towards his counterpart when he ‘winked’ in her direction. At the time, Ms Rayner said that it was “a bit weird” but Mr Raab later said that the wink was not directed at the deputy Labour leader.

When is PMQs?

PMQs gets underway in the House of Commons at 12pm each Wednesday afternoon. The session lasts around 30 minutes, usually finishing at around 12.30pm. If you want to follow proceedings at the House of Commons, here’s all you need to know about what time the questions will get underway and how you can watch them unfold live.

