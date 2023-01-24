Prime minister Rishi Sunak is back in the spotlight this week with another round of PMQs today. Mr Sunak heads to the House of Commons just days after being given a fixed penalty notice by Lancashire Police.

This was handed to the prime minister for him failing to wear a seatbelt in a video filmed earlier this month. Mr Sunak has since apologised for not wearing the belt.

Mr Sunak will face off with Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer with his regular cohort of cabinet ministers sat beside and around him. Amongst those, will be the likes of Suella Braverman, Dominic Raab and Therese Coffey.

PMQs is an opportunity for MPs to scrutinise the prime minister and the government. Questions will be directed at the PM from right across the back benches, one subject may be the PM calling for an investigation into the tax affairs of Conservative Party chair Nadhim Zahawi.

If you want to follow proceedings in the House of Commons, here’s all you need to know about what time the questions will get underway and how you can watch them unfold live.

PMQs gets underway in the House of Commons at 12pm each Wednesday afternoon. The session lasts around 30 minutes, usually finishing at around 12.30pm.

