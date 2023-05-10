PlayStation announce Big Games Big Deals sale - what games are on offer on the Playstation store
The Playstation Store are hosting the sale event which can see players pick up a host of popular games for a discounted price
PlayStation have announced their Big Games Big Deals promotion that launched on Wednesday (May 10). For a limited time, gamers are able to enjoy discounted prices on a huge number of games, as well as upgraded editions.
The biggest sale on the PlayStation Store so far this year see’s discounts such as 60% off the FIFA 23 Standard Edition and 25% off Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II Ultimate Edition. The full list of games and their discount prices can be found on the Playstation Store.
The sale will end on Wednesday May 24 at 11.59pm UK time, so players have just over two weeks to get their hands on some new games for their PS4 and PS5 consoles.
What games are on the PlayStation Store Big Games Big Deals sale
Over 1,270 games are on sale as part of the PlayStation Store’s Big Games Big Deals promotion. Highlights of this sale include:
- FIFA 23 Standard Edition - PS4|PS5
- Call of Duty Modern Warfare II Vault Edition
- WWE 2K23 Deluxe Edition
- Need for Speed Unbound
- Football Manager 2023
- EA Sport PGA Tour Deluxe Edition
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - Expansion packs also on sale
- Forspoken Digital Deluxe Edition
- Far Cry 6 Standard Edition - PS4|PS5 - Game of the Year Edition also on sale
- The Callisto Protocol Digital Deluxe Edition
- Call of Duty Vanguard Standard Edition
- A Plague Tale: Requiem
- Mortal Kombat 11
- Sackboy: A Big Adventure
- Resident Evil 3