Pink was left shocked during her concert at a London festival over the weekend when a fan threw her mother’s alleged ashes on stage. The incident happened as the pop icon was belting out her classic song Just Like A Pill during a gig at Hyde Park.

The concert took an unexpected turn when the 43-year-old noticed a clear pouch which had been thrown at her feet. Staring confused at someone in the crowd, Pink stopped singing and said: “What, this is your mom?”

“I don’t know how I feel about this,” Pink told the crowd with a nervous laugh before taking the package to the edge of the stage and placing it next to a speaker. As she walked back up to the stage from the central walkway, she said: “I have to say that was a first”.

A clip of what happened was uploaded to social media, with many agreeing it was a step too far. Sharing the footage, one user said: “Someone gave their Mothers ashes to Pink. I need y’all to have boundaries like girl what?!”

Despite the her initial shock, Pink continued singing albeit with a bemused look on her face for the rest of the set. She looked amazing in the footage - rocking a pink leotard and silver studded jacket along with her trademark short hair.

The Hyde Park show took place as part of Pink’s Summer Carnival tour, and saw the singer close out the gig by somersaulting through the air, suspended above the crowd as she sang her 2008 smash hit “So What”. Pink also performed live on stage with her daughter Willow, 12.

