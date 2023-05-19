Phillip Schofield’s brother jailed after sexually abusing boy

Timothy Schofield: Phillip Schofield’s brother jailed for 12 years after sexually abusing boy
The brother of TV presenter Phillip Schofield has been jailed for 12 years for sexually abusing a boy.
Timothy Schofield was found guilty in April of 11 sexual offences involving the boy between 2016 and 2019.
The 54-year-old was also sacked from his job as a civilian worker for Avon and Somerset Police following the verdict. Phillip Schofield said after the conviction: “As far as I am concerned, I no longer have a brother.”
The defendant, from Bath, was convicted of three counts of causing a child to watch sexual activity and three of engaging in sexual activity in the presence of a child, reports BBC News. He was further convicted of three counts of causing a child to engage in sexual activity and two of sexual activity with a child.
The victim was interviewed by police after telling a school councillor about the abuse and said he felt he had been “blackmailed emotionally” by Schofield.
Schofield claimed during his trial at Exeter Crown Court that he had watched pornography with the boy, but that the boy was over the age of 16 at the time. He also claimed the two of them had undertaken sexual acts while sitting apart, but he denied performing the acts on the teenager.