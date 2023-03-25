Phillip Schofield is set to be replaced on This Morning next week with another famous face taking his spot on the ITV sofa. Alison Hammond has been drafted in as a replacement to present the show alongside Holly Willoughby.

Alison made the announcement on Loose Women on Friday (March 24). She said: "On Monday’s This Morning, Shirley Ballas will be here as she reveals why her latest project will be more competitive than Strictly." Co-host Dermot O’Leary added: "David Domoney has all you need to know about getting your garden ready for Spring."

Alison then chimed in to say: "Guess what, I’m going to be hosting. Monday, 10 o’clock, see you there!"

Holly and Phil usually present the show Monday to Thursday, whilst Alison and Dermot take over on Fridays. But there has been speculation about a change of This Morning presenters next year.

However, an ITV spokesperson said: “We do not comment on speculation about artists’ contracts." This Morning airs on weekdays at 10am on ITV.