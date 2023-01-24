The Oscar nominations were announced today (January 24) with Everything Everywhere All at Once , All Quiet on the Western Front and The Banshees of Inisherin cleaning up. It was a special moment for Ireland with both Paul Mescal and Colin Ferrall receiving the nod for Best Actor.

Hosted from the Academy’s Samuel Goldwyn Theatre by Riz Ahmed and Alison Williams, all nominees in 23 prestigious categories have been announced ahead of the 95th Academy Awards show in March.

As predicted, the award’s frontrunners were Top Gun: Maverick, Everything Everywhere, All at Once, The Banshees of Inisherin, Elvis, The Whale, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. However, Netflix’s All Quiet on the Western Front joined the group after a successful showing on the BAFTAs list.

Here’s the full list of nominations for the Oscars 2023.

Entire list of Oscar Nominations 2023

Nominees for Best Picture

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Banshees of Inisherin

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Fabelmans

Tár

Top Gun: Maverick

Triangle of Sadness

Women Talking

Nominees for Best Director

Martin McDonagh - The Banshees of Inisherin

Dan Kwann & Daniel Scheinert - Everything Everywhere All At Once

Steven Spielberg - The Fabelmans

Todd Field - Tár

Ruben Östlund - Triangle of Sadness

Nominees for Best Actress

Cate Blanchett, Tár

Ana de Armas, Blonde

Andrea Riseborough, To Leslie

Michelle Williams, The Fabelmans

Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All At Once

Cate Blanchett is nominated for Best Actress

Nominees for Best Actor

Austin Butler, Elvis

Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin

Brendan Fraser, The Whale

Paul Mescal, Aftersun

Bill Nighy, Living

Nominees for Visual Effects

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Batman

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Top Gun: Maverick

Nominees for Cinematogrphy

All Quiet on the Western Front

Bardo, False Chronicles of a Handful of Truths

Elvis

Empire of Light

Tár

Lead actors Frankie Corio and Paul Mescal with Charlotte Wells, director of Aftersun which opened this year's Edinburgh International Film Festival. Picture: Getty/Euan Cherry

Nominees for Production Design

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

Babylon

Elvis

The Fabelmans

Nominees for Animated Film

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Marcel the Shell with Shoes On

Puss in Boots: THe Last Wish

The Sea Best

Turning Red

Nominees for International Feature Film

All Quiet on the Western Front

Argentina, 1985

Close

EO

The Quiet Girl

All Quiet on the Western Front has been nominated for both Best Film and Best International Feature Film

Nominees for Documentary Short Film Films

The Elephant Whisperers

Haulout

How Do You Measure a Year?

The Marsha Mitchell Effect

Stranger at the Gate

Nominees for Original Song

Applause from Tell It Like a Woman

Hold My Hand from Top Gun: Maverick

Lift Me Up from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Naatu Naatu from RRR

This is a Life from Everything Everywhere All at Once

Nominees for Actor in a Supporting Role

Brendan Gleeson (Banshees of Inisherin)

Brian Tyree Henry (Causeway)

Judd Hirsch (The Fabelmans)

Barry Keoghan (The Banshees of Inisherin)

Ke Huy Quan (Everything Everywhere All At Once)

Colin Farell and Brendan Gleeson in Martin McDonagh's Banshees of Inisherin, 2022

Nominees for Animated Short Film

The Boy, the Mole, the Fox, and the Horse

The Flying Sailor

Ice Merchants

My Year of Dicks

An Ostrich Told Me the World is Fake and I Think I Believe it

Nominees for Live Action Short Film

An Irish Goodbye

Ivalu

Le Pupille

Night Ride

The Red Suitcase

Nominees for Original Screenplay

The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Fabelmans

Tár

Triangle of Sadness

Paul Dano and Michelle Williams in The Fabelmans

Nominees for Adapted Screenplay

All Quiet on the Western Front

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Living

Top Gun: Maverick

Women Talking

Nominees for Original Score

All Quiet on the Western Front

Babylon

The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Fabelmans

Margot Robbie in Babylon PIC: Scott Garfield/© 2022

Nominees for Costume Design

Babylon

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Mrs Harris Goes to Paris

Nominees for Actress in a Supporting Role

