One of the rarest Aston Martin models ever made is set to be sold at auction later this month. The 2/2.6-Litre Sports ‘DB1’ is David Brown’s most exclusive model with only 15 in circulation.

The Aston Martin model is a must for fans of classic cars and could fetch up to £140,000 when it’s auctioned by H&H Classics at the Imperial War Museum, Duxford on September 20 as part of their 30th anniversary sale. Owned by the current vendor for almost thirty years, the car competed at the hands of previous owner Shaun Magee, a former racing car driver who was an Aston Martin engineer.

The car represents an exciting restoration project for any potential buyer. Once completed, it could be an interesting entry into many of the world’s most prestigious motoring events.

Damian Jones, senior motorcar specialist at H&H Classics, said: “As part of our 30th anniversary sale, it seems only fitting that we are able to offer such a stunning and rare car, which has been in the same ownership for almost the same amount of time as our existence.

“The car boasts a truly fascinating history and now is the time for someone else to write its next chapter.

“The sale will be an exceptional opportunity to breathe new life into a car that’s been an important part of motoring history and is ripe to make history again.”