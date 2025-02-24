One in 10 students ‘constantly anxious’, due to exam stress and money worries

55 per cent had moments where they questioned their future in education | Shutterstock

One in 10 university students feel ‘constantly anxious’, with exam stress, money worries and balancing their studies with their social life among the biggest concerns.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A poll of 1,000 current and past university students found 43 per cent were often or always worried during their studies.

With a fear of failure or dropping out, fitting in with their peers and even coping with the pressure of what they are going to do after they graduate, among the concerns.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Worryingly, 55 per cent had moments where they questioned their future in education and whether they wanted to complete their course.

The first and third years were considered the worst for feeling anxious – both 27 per cent, with the second term (35 per cent) deemed the most difficult, as the reality of university life set in.

Dr Naveen Puri, medical director for Bupa, which commissioned the research to launch its health subscription service, which gives students access to GPs and mental health support, said: "Joining university comes with a lot of worries and fears.

“But often, it’s not until a little later on that these start to show, once the fun and excitement of term one has worn off and the hard work of term two begins.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Many think students have it easy – and say it is the best time of your life – but it can be a very stressful and worrying time for those who may be feeling anxious about how to deal with their course, manage finances or simply be away from home.”

The study also found 23 per cent often or always felt depressed while at university.

And half of those polled admitted the realisation of how hard their university degree was going to be affected their mental health.

As a result of feeling stressed or worried, 39 per cent ate more junk food while 34 per cent skipped lectures.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Others avoided socialising (33 per cent), called home more often (28 per cent) and missed deadlines (25 per cent).

But 30 per cent didn’t know who to turn to for help, with 38 per cent claiming their physical health impacted their ability to participate in university life.

While 39 per cent said the same of their mental health.

The research, commissioned via OnePoll, also revealed the biggest barriers to accessing healthcare while at university, including worries they were overreacting (35 per cent), a lack of time (34 per cent) and fears they won’t be taken seriously (32 per cent).

Dr Naveen Puri, from Bupa, added: “For many students, taking the step to speak to a medical professional over a physical or mental health issue can be daunting, especially for those who may be used to their parents taking care of this for them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“But it’s important to ensure students have the healthcare support they need as they navigate their studies.”

Kali says her panic attacks didn’t begin until after she started uni | Joseph Walshe/PinPep

“I struggled to feel like I was keeping on top of all my work - there was a pressure to feel like I knew everything in all my modules when I didn't."

A second-year student says she spent a year developing coping strategies to survive university - after her first year “work overload” triggered 10 panic attacks a day.

Kali Kuszyk-Whittall, 20, initially found her first term at university "exciting," balancing studying with making new friends and fitting into a new home.

But as the second term came around, she says she underestimated how many hours she’d have to dedicate to her degree.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Studying for her modules at Birmingham City University and trying to hold down a part-time job led to Kali suffering 10 panic attacks a day.

She sought help from her GP and university therapist, each of whom gave her 10 sessions of counselling.

And Kali also developed coping strategies to stop the attacks in their tracks - like running cold water over her wrists, going for walks and watching TV.

Now, nearly a year later, she’s in a “better” place - and even manages to leave the house for lectures lasting “a few hours a day.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kali said: “There was an initial excitement with starting uni.

"At the very beginning, it was very exciting and new - I found myself living with friends I already knew from school, which was great.

"But as the term went on, I struggled to feel like I was keeping on top of all my work - there was a pressure to feel like I knew everything in all my modules, when I didn't."

Kali says she had previously suffered from depression - but the panic attacks didn’t begin until six months after she started uni.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Once they were triggered, she struggled to get a grip on them - and would have to stay at home to deal with the “constant” feelings of panic.

All-in-all, Kali took four months off, while she received help.

Listening to music, watching new shows on TV and reading new books helps Kali relax | Joseph Walshe/PinPep

“There were lots of coping mechanisms I randomly found out for myself.”

“It was a big change from being at home to then obviously being in a whole new environment,” she said.

“I didn’t feel like I was really understanding the work at first, as well as having to get a new place.

“There was a lot of self-doubt, really.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

During her time off, Kali saw her university therapist every other week, for three sessions.

Her girlfriend, 21, who also studies at Birmingham City University, came over to keep her company and make sure she was getting “out and about.”

Kali added: “There were lots of coping mechanisms I randomly found out for myself.

“Cold water and ice on my wrists would stop a panic attack while it was still in the beginning stages.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’d also use things to distract me, like listening to music, watching new shows on TV and reading new books.”

Kali completed six sessions of CBT between June and August 2024 - and it was during this time that she returned to uni.

She now feels like she’s “getting back to being okay,” and is surviving through her course despite her struggles.

“It’s definitely not perfect, but it’s manageable, and I’m getting back to being okay,” Kali said.

She now feels like she’s “getting back to being okay". | Joseph Walshe/PinPep

Top 20 student concerns:

Exam stress Money worries Academic pressure and meeting expectations Balancing study and social life Concerns about time management and meeting deadlines Fear of failure or dropping out Handling group projects or presentations Pressure to decide what to do after university How hard your course was and whether you could keep up Uncertainty about career prospects after university Anxiety about fitting in or dealing with peer pressure Issues with mental health Whether you’d picked the right course Adjusting to living away from home and being independent Fear of not making friends Issues with housemates Homesickness Not having a parent nearby to help you when needed Issues with physical health Navigating a new city