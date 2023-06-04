Popular cinema chain Odeon has announced it will close a number of locations within days. The cinema chain confirmed the news after a “thorough” assessment.

The news comes as cinema’s continue to struggle with Cineworld going into bankruptcy earlier this year. The chain has since said it expects to come out of bankruptcy protection in July after receiving backing from lenders.

Odeon said in a statement: “We can confirm that, following a thorough assessment of all available options we have made the very difficult decision to close a small number of our cinemas. We know this will be disappointing news for our guests and we apologise for any inconvenience caused.

"We would like to thank them for their choosing Odeon to enjoy the magic of cinema. Looking after our people is our number one priority and we are looking to secure jobs for as many team members as possible in one of our 116 other cinemas across the UK and Ireland .”

So, which Odeon cinemas will be closing their doors for good? Here’s everything you need to know.

Full list of Odeon cinema closures