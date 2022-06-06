New report reveals parents' concerns due to air quality in the UK

The Breathe Better Report, presented by Coway Air Purifiers has today revealed that a huge four in five parents (79%) worry that their children are at risk due to the quality of air in their town or city.

Conway Air Purifier White (pictured above)

Alongside concerns for future generations, the recent pandemic has also weighed heavily on people’s minds. 71% of people say the Covid-19 pandemic has made them more conscious of air quality and airborne viruses. In fact, airborne viruses rates as one of the top worries people have about air quality (53%), with fumes coming out as the number one concern (65%).

Other concerns that people have about air quality are smoke (53%), dust (44%), pollen (37%) and pets (13%).

Interestingly, the report highlighted the prevalence of allergies in our society. 44% of people surveyed suffer from an allergy related condition such as asthma or hay fever. A massive 98% of those said it is either essential or important that they are able to breathe easier.

6% of allergy sufferers even said that their allergies ruin their life and 21% said they can’t enjoy life as much. Summer is the worst time of year for half of allergy sufferers, followed by spring at 28%. The colder months seem generally easier for most, with just 3% saying autumn is the season where they suffer most and 3% choosing winter.

Rodney Ryu, Managing Director of Coway Europe B.V., said, “The rise in pollution levels across the world has created demand for air purifiers like never before.

Our study emphasized just how concerned parents and allergy sufferers are about the quality of air in the UK. In fact, more than half (52%) of people we spoke to said the quality of air in their home concerns them.

“Whilst most airborne particles are invisible to the human eye, they can have a detrimental impact on the quality of the air you breathe.

All of our Coway air purifiers utilise patented HyperCaptive™ Filtration with GreenHEPA™ Technology to ensure that even the smallest of particles are removed from the air, ensuring the most efficient filtration possible and leaving you with air that is 99.999% cleaner.”