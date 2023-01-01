Netflix’s cull of over 250 titles throughout January 2023, only means one thing - the streaming giant can introduce new titles to the platform this month. January will see a particularly large number of Netflix Original titles either make their debut on the platform or make their return for a new season.

One of those Netflix Original movies to keep an eye on comes in the form of Christian Bale’s new film, The Pale Blue Eye , on Friday (January 6). The film tells the story of veteran detective Augustus Landor who, in 1830 West Point, New York, investigates a series of murders at the United States Military Academy with the aid of Edgar Allan Poe , a young military cadet.

The film features an ensemble cast that includes Christian Bale and Harry Melling as Landor and Poe respectively, along with Gillian Anderson, Lucy Boynton, Charlotte Gainsbourg, Toby Jones, Harry Lawtey, Simon McBurney, Timothy Spall, and Robert Duvall.

Eric Forman and most of the gang are also set to appear on Netflix this month with the eagerly anticipated follow up to 00s classic That ‘70s Show with, you guessed it, That ‘90 Show . With the majority of the original cast who are available returning to the show, what happened to the lovable gang throughout the 80s and how are they coping with technology in the 90s?

Pamela Anderson shares her story about her rise to fame, rock romances and ‘that’ sex tape scandal in the documentary Pamela, a love story . Featuring her personal diaries and videos, the documentary has been made with Anderson’s personal involvement - something that 2022 hit Pam & Tommy did not manage to attain.

The titles new to Netflix in January 2023

January 1

Kaleidoscope (season one)

Lady Voyeur (season one)

Old Enough (season two)

The Way of the Househusband (season two)

The Age of Innocence

Bad Boys II

Barbie Fairytopia: Mermaidia

The Caller

Crank

The Croods

The Layover

Mousa

Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia

Tremors 2: Aftershocks

Glow Up season four

LEGO Ninjago

Power Players (season three)

Thomas & Friends: Race for the Sodor Cup

Thomas & Friends: All Engines Go

Fighting Spirit

Monster

January 4

How I Became a Gangster

The Kings of the World (season one)

The Lying Life of Adults (season one)

MADOFF: The Monster of Wall Street

January 5

Copenhagen Cowboy (season one)

Ginny & Georgia (season two)

Woman of the Dead (season one)

January 6

Christian Bale stars in the Netflix Original The Pale Blue Eye

The Pale Blue Eye

Pressure Cooker season one

The Ultimatum: France season one, part two

Mumbai Mafia: Police vs The Underworld

January 9

VINLAND SAGA (season one - new episodes weekly)

January 10

The Hatchet Wielding Hitchhiker

Andrew Santino: Cheeseburger

January 11

Noise

Sexify (season two)

January 12

Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight (season two)

The Makanai: Cooking for the Maiko House (season one)

Vikings: Valhalla (season two)

January 13

Break Point (part one)

Disconnect: The Wedding Planner

Dog Gone

Suzan & Freek

Sky Rojo (season three)

Trial by Fire (season one)

January 15

The Client

Don’t Say A Word

JFK

Runaway Jury

January 16

Bank of Dave

Miu404 (season one)

(L-R) Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp return as beloved Foreman parental team Red and Kitty in That ‘90s Show

January 19

Khallat+

That ’90s Show (season one)

Women at War (season one)

Junji Ito Maniac: Japanese Tales of the Macabre season one

January 20

Bake Squad (season two)

Bling Empire: New York (season one)

Fauda (season four)

Represent (season one)

Shahmaran (season one)

Shanty Town (season one)

Big Mäck: Gangsters and Gold

Mission Majnu

January 23

Narvik

January 24

Physical: 100 (season one)

January 25

The Price of Family

Against The Ropes season one

The Endless Night season one

January 26

Daniel Spellbound season two

Record of Ragnarok (season two, episodes 1-10)

January 27

You People

Lockwood & Co season one

The Snow Girl season one

January 30

Princess Power season one

January 31