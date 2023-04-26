The wait is over for Black Mirror fans as Netflix has confirmed the highly anticipated sixth season is on its way. The sci-fi anthology series is made up of different episodes which explore a twisted, high-tech near-future where humanity’s greatest innovations and darkest instincts collide.

The series, written and created by Charlie Brooker, came out with its fifth season four years ago and now, it has been announced the show will return in the summer of 2023. In July 2022, it was announced production had begun on the new series and it is said to include more episodes than previous seasons.

Black Mirror hinted at its return earlier this week, breaking its four year silence by tweeting: “What have we missed?” In another tweet, Black Mirror released four first-look images, giving fans a glimpse at what’s in store for the upcoming season.

Fans can also expect a famous cast list for the upcoming season, with rumoured cast members including Schitt’s Creek actress Annie Murphy, , Breaking Bad actor Aaron Paul, I May Destroy You’s Paapa Essiedu. House of Gucci’s Salma Hayek Pinault has been confirmed for the sixth series.

Black Mirror season 6 release date

