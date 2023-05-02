News you can trust since 1873
Müller recall Cadbury desserts over fear of Listeria contamination - what are the products & what to do

Müller is recalling some of its Cadbury products including Daim, Crunchie, Flake, Dairy Milk and more over fears of listeria contamination

Daniel Mcneil
By Daniel Mcneil
Published 2nd May 2023, 07:28 BST- 1 min read

Müller is recalling some of its Cadbury products because of the possible presence of Listeria monocytogenes. The brand said it had taken a “precautionary step” to recall some of their desserts.

Customers who are in possession of the dairy products being recalled, including Daim, Crunchie and Flake are being urged to check the sell by date on the products, as those with a use by date of May 17 and 18 are part of the at-risk batches.

Cadbury products being recalled:

  • Daim Chocolate Dessert - use by May 18
    • Crunchie Chocolate Dessert - use by May 17
    • Flake Chocolate Dessert - use by May 17
    • Dairy Milk Buttons Chocolate Dessert - use by May 18
    • Dairy Milk Chunks Chocolate Dessert - use by May 18
    • Cadbury Heroes Chocolate Dessert (six pack) - use by May 18

    Listeria can lead to an infection called ‘listeriosis’. According to the NHS, it usually goes away on its own, but can cause serious problems for some people. For most people, listeriosis is mild and gets better in a few days.

    Despite being mild for most, some people are more vulnerable to the infection. This includes those aged over 65-years-old, pregnant women and their unborn children, babies under one month old and people with a weakened immune system.

    According to the Food Standards Agency (FSA) “Symptoms caused by this organism can be similar to flu and include high temperature, muscle ache or pain, chills, feeling or being sick and diarrhoea.”

    The FSA has also issued advice, saying: “If you have bought any of the above products do not eat them. Instead, return them to the store from where they were bought for a full refund (with or without a receipt).”

