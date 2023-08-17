M&S is giving 5,000 customers the chance to win their shopping for free this weekend as the retailer announced its first ‘Sparks Super Saturday.’ Sparks Super Saturday is a supersized version of M&S’ popular Sparks giveaway where every week, in every store, a Sparks customer gets their shopping for free

Since M&S relaunched Sparks – its customer reward scheme - in 2020, the retailer has given away £3.5 million in free shopping including a free shop worth nearly £3.5k. To be in with a chance of winning, all customers need to do is scan their Sparks card when shopping at M&S in store or log into their Sparks account when shopping online.

Customers shopping in store will find out straight away and those shopping online will be notified via email.

Kirsty Ward, Director of M&S Connect, said: “Since relaunching Sparks as a Digital First loyalty scheme, we’ve doubled the number of Sparks members – rewarding them with personalised offers, special treats and thank yous.

“And one of Sparks’ members most loved rewards is the opportunity to get their shopping for free so, for one day only, we’re supersizing it and giving 5,000 lucky customers the opportunity to get their shopping for free – simply by shopping and scanning their Sparks card in store or online!”