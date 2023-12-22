Christmas Day is just around the corner, and while we look forward to the TV schedule on the big day, some of us may be rewatching an old favourite.
To help you decide what to revisit, here are the rankings of the most watched Christmas TV specials from previous years from ICE36, who analysed Google search data to determine the list.
1. Motherland
London based sitcom Motherland, shares a comedic insight into life as a parent. The show first aired in 2016 and consisted of three seasons, with two Christmas specials. The first special aired in 2020, and the second in 2022. Motherland stars Anna Maxwell Martin, Lucy Punch and Diane Morgan. The 2022 Christmas special of Motherland is available to watch on BBCiPlayer and Netflix.
2. Gavin and Stacey
Gavin and Stacey is one of the most beloved TV sitcoms of all time, despite only consisting of three series. Written by James Corden and Ruth Jones, the show revolved around a young couple, one from Essex and the other from Wales, and the blending of their families, with many humorous moments throughout. Gavin and Stacey had two Christmas specials, one in 2008 and the other in 2019 - with the full series and both Christmas specials available to watch on BBCiPlayer.
3. Doctor Who
Sci-fi drama Doctor Who is a firm staple in many households. The show first aired in 1963, and despite a few breaks over the years and brand-new actors becoming The Doctor, is still one of the most loved TV shows. Doctor Who has a Christmas special every year, with a brand-new one for 2023. Every episode of the revival series is available on BBCiPlayer including each Christmas Special.
4. Call The Midwife
BBC period drama Call The Midwife, focuses on a group of working midwives during the 1950s and 1960s. First airing in 2012, and consisting of 13 series so far, each season has had its own Christmas special. Every series of Call The Midwife and their Christmas specials are available to watch on BBCiPlayer and UKTV Play.
5. Downton Abbey
Downton Abbey is a British historical drama which focuses on the lives of the aristocratic Crawley family. The show consisted of six series, coming to an end in 2015. Five Christmas specials were released and are still watched. Some series of Downton Abbey are available to watch on Amazon Prime Video.
6. Father Ted
Late 90s sitcom Father Ted, was a beloved series which consisted of three series. Father Ted had its own Christmas special in 1996. Father Ted’s 1996 Christmas Special is available to watch on Channel 4.