More than half of Blackpool locals are secretly competitive

A poll of 2,000 adults – including those residing in the city – found 38 per cent are covertly ruthless when playing games, with 59 per cent admitting they’re willing to do 'whatever it takes' to secure victory.

For some (36 per cent), their sense of competition doesn't end when they succeed - as they revealed they are 'bad winners.'

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Among those who admit to having cutthroat approach, 59 per cent are so competitive they'll never let others win even to be nice.

The research on behalf of 888 Poker found those polled are especially keen to win when playing boardgames and card games (38 per cent), and sports (40 per cent).

They’re also competitive when it comes to supporting their favourite sports teams (30 per cent) - meaning the Tangerines will take delight winding up their rivals.

More than a quarter of locals (30 per cent) are eager outperform colleagues in the workplace, while 21 per cent like to come out top in the style stakes, and others like to outdo others with earnings (25 per cent) and acquiring the latest tech (19 per cent).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nearly two in 10 (21 per cent) admit they’re eager to be the best at everything – even when doing mundane tasks like peeling potatoes.

It also emerged 92 per cent have a favourite gameshow and 87 per cent have a favourite reality competition show - further underlining their love of competition.