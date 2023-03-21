A report into the Metropolitan Police has found that women and children have been let down by the force. The investigation has shown that the Met has a “boys club” culture and, if not fixed, could be dismantled.

The review, carried out by Baroness Casey, puts forward damning evidence of racism, misogyny and homophobia within the Met. Baroness Casey was appointed in 2021 following the abduction, rape and murder of Sarah Everard by serving Met Police officer Wayne Couzens.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The review details counts of abuse against fellow officers within the force. One Muslim officer said that he found bacon in his boots, whilst Sikh officers have had their beard cut because an officer thought it was funny and another officer had his turban put into a shoe box.

The report also heard of bags of urine being thrown at cars, male officers flicking each other’s genitals, sex toys being put in coffee mugs, lockers being emptied or covered in evidence tape, and an animal put in an officer’s locker.

Most Popular

One of the conclusions of the review is that speaking up is not encouraged within the Met. Baroness Casey wrote: “Keeping your head down, looking the other way, and telling people – especially senior officers – what they want to hear is the way things are done in the Met. The culture of not speaking up has become so ingrained that even when senior officers actively seek candid views, there is a reluctance to speak up.”

One of Baroness Casey’s final points reads: "If sufficient progress is not being made at the points of further review, more radical structural options - such as dividing up the Met into national, specialist and London responsibilities - should be considered."

Advertisement Hide Ad

The review into Met Police conduct has been published (Photo: Adobe)

Advertisement Hide Ad